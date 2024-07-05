South Korea: Illycaffè opens a new concept store in Seoul

4 July 2024_ Illycaffè, the renowned Italian coffee brand, inaugurated a new concept store in Seoul in collaboration with the Milanese artist Olimpia Zagnoli. The store, located at Doosan Construction, is the first to feature the 'arterior' concept that combines art and modern interior design. Illycaffè uses only 100% of the best Arabica beans, recently certified with the highest B Corp score for sustainability. The new store also offers a collection of exclusive art mugs and a series of promotional events until July 31st. mt.co.kr reports it. This opening strengthens the presence of the Italian brand in South Korea, a growing market for premium coffee.