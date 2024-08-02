Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Illycaffè reports a notable increase in profits thanks to global demand

South Korea: Illycaffè reports a notable increase in profits thanks to global demand
02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ Illycaffè, the famous Italian coffee brand, saw its net profit double in the first half of 2024, thanks to growth in the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Cafés) and e-commerce channels. Steady demand from markets such as South Korea, the United States and China has contributed to this success. Founded in 1933 in Trieste, Italy, Illycaffè is one of the top three coffee brands globally, with over 8 million cups consumed every day in more than 140 countries. The news was reported by theguru.co.kr, highlighting the importance of the Italian brand in the international coffee scene. Illycaffè continues to represent a symbol of Italian quality and tradition in the coffee sector.

Tag
coffee brand Illycaffè reports coffea griffe
