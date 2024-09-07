South Korea: Illycaffe Sponsors the Italian Pavilion at the Gwangju Biennale

September 6, 2024_ Illycaffe S.p.A, a historic Italian coffee company, has announced its support for the Italian Pavilion at the 15th Gwangju Biennale, which will take place from September 7 to December 1, 2024. The event, titled 'Pansori - the soundscape of the 21st century', will transform Gwangju into a center of contemporary art, combining sound and visual elements. Illycaffe will offer premium coffee made with the top 1% of the world's Arabica varieties, in an area decorated in collaboration with Korean artist Lee Ufan. The news was reported by mt.co.kr, highlighting the importance of cultural collaboration between Italy and South Korea. During the exhibition, discount coupons for coffee will also be available on Illycaffe's official website.