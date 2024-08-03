South Korea: Im Ae-ji makes history in women's boxing at the Olympics

02 August 2024_ South Korean boxer Im Ae-ji made history by becoming the first Korean woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing, winning bronze. After passing the quarterfinal round in the 54 kg category, he guaranteed his medal, as there are no matches for third and fourth place. Additionally, the South Korea archery team started the tournament well, with all six athletes qualifying for the round of 16. The news was reported by 매일경제. Im Ae-ji has dedicated her success to a twelve-year wait for an Olympic medal in boxing, while the archery team continues to aim for further success.