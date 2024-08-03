Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Im Ae-ji makes history in women's boxing at the Olympics

02 August 2024_ South Korean boxer Im Ae-ji made history by becoming the first Korean woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing, winning bronze. After...

South Korea: Im Ae-ji makes history in women's boxing at the Olympics
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ South Korean boxer Im Ae-ji made history by becoming the first Korean woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing, winning bronze. After passing the quarterfinal round in the 54 kg category, he guaranteed his medal, as there are no matches for third and fourth place. Additionally, the South Korea archery team started the tournament well, with all six athletes qualifying for the round of 16. The news was reported by 매일경제. Im Ae-ji has dedicated her success to a twelve-year wait for an Olympic medal in boxing, while the archery team continues to aim for further success.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
after passing after dark after August
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza