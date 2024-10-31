Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Inauguration of the Italian library at Hankuk University

October 31, 2024_ Hankuk University in Seoul, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy, inaugurates today a new library dedicated to the Italian...

South Korea: Inauguration of the Italian library at Hankuk University
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Hankuk University in Seoul, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy, inaugurates today a new library dedicated to the Italian language and culture. The event, which takes place at the Seoul campus, sees the participation of important Italian figures, including Ambassador Emilia Gatto and the director of the Italian Cultural Center, Michela Linda Magri. During the ceremony, there will also be a reading of the famous novel 'My Brilliant Friend' by Elena Ferrante, accompanied by a video competition for students on the theme 'Italian and Books'. The news was reported by newsis.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in South Korea. The initiative represents an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Korea, promoting the Italian language among the new generations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
library at Hankuk University of Italian Italian Cultural Center Hankuk University in Seoul
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza