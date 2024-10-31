South Korea: Inauguration of the Italian library at Hankuk University

October 31, 2024_ Hankuk University in Seoul, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy, inaugurates today a new library dedicated to the Italian language and culture. The event, which takes place at the Seoul campus, sees the participation of important Italian figures, including Ambassador Emilia Gatto and the director of the Italian Cultural Center, Michela Linda Magri. During the ceremony, there will also be a reading of the famous novel 'My Brilliant Friend' by Elena Ferrante, accompanied by a video competition for students on the theme 'Italian and Books'. The news was reported by newsis.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in South Korea. The initiative represents an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Korea, promoting the Italian language among the new generations.