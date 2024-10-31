South Korea: Incheon International Airport Aims to Become a Global AI Hub

October 30, 2024_ Incheon International Airport Corporation CEO Lee Hak-jae said in an interview that the airport aims to transform itself into an artificial intelligence (AI) hub to drive global change. Lee emphasized the importance of going beyond the traditional role of an airport, aiming to create an environment that attracts not only travelers, but also businesses and technologies. With the upcoming completion of the fourth phase of expansion, the airport plans to welcome more than 100 million passengers per year, becoming a global mega hub. The source of this information is 아주경제. Incheon International Airport is the main airport in South Korea and one of the busiest in the world, known for its excellence in services and infrastructure.