Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Incheon International Airport ranks third in the world ranking

8 July 2024_ British air services consultancy Skytrax has published its ranking of the world's best airports for 2024, placing Incheon International...

South Korea: Incheon International Airport ranks third in the world ranking
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ British air services consultancy Skytrax has published its ranking of the world's best airports for 2024, placing Incheon International Airport in third place. The ranking is based on a global passenger satisfaction survey, evaluating various aspects such as facilities, services, cleanliness and convenience. Incheon Airport has received wide acclaim for the excellent quality of its services and modern facilities. This recognition confirms Incheon's reputation as one of the most advanced and internationally respected airports. The news site 亚洲日报 reports it. Incheon International Airport, located near Seoul, is South Korea's main international airport and one of the busiest in the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Incheon International Airport Incheon International Airport ranks third placing Incheon International Airport Seul
Vedi anche
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza