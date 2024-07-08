South Korea: Incheon International Airport ranks third in the world ranking

8 July 2024_ British air services consultancy Skytrax has published its ranking of the world's best airports for 2024, placing Incheon International Airport in third place. The ranking is based on a global passenger satisfaction survey, evaluating various aspects such as facilities, services, cleanliness and convenience. Incheon Airport has received wide acclaim for the excellent quality of its services and modern facilities. This recognition confirms Incheon's reputation as one of the most advanced and internationally respected airports. The news site 亚洲日报 reports it. Incheon International Airport, located near Seoul, is South Korea's main international airport and one of the busiest in the world.