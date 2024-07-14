South Korea: Increase in attacks against politicians during election campaigns

July 14, 2024_ Recent incidents of violence against politicians in South Korea have raised concerns about security during election campaigns. Among the most recent cases, former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin were attacked within weeks. These incidents add to a series of attacks against South Korean politicians in recent years, highlighting a climate of growing polarization and political hatred. Experts warn that hateful rhetoric and anger-based politics could fuel further violence. hankyung.com reports it. The need to moderate the tone and avoid demonizing political opponents to prevent further escalation of violence is underlined.