Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:51
South Korea: Increase in restrictive legislative proposals in the new Parliament

July 3, 2024_ In the first month of activity of the 22nd South Korean Parliament, one in four proposed laws is restrictive in nature. According to...

South Korea: Increase in restrictive legislative proposals in the new Parliament
04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
July 3, 2024_ In the first month of activity of the 22nd South Korean Parliament, one in four proposed laws is restrictive in nature. According to the civic forum 'Good Regulation Citizen Forum', out of 1127 legislative proposals presented up to June 30, 283 were found to be restrictive laws. This represents a significant increase compared to the 21st Parliament, where only 153 restrictive laws were proposed in the same period. Among the criticized laws, the proposal of MP Kim Yong-min of the Democratic Party stands out, which provides for the obligation of periodic inspections for electric motorcycles. 매일경제 reports that Professor Lee Hyuk-woo of Paichai University criticized the proposal, saying it imposes excessive burdens on citizens without clear benefits. The situation highlights a growing trend of regulation that could affect various industrial sectors.

