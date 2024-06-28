Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Increase in young part-time workers working under 15 hours per week

South Korea: Increase in young part-time workers working under 15 hours per week
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 27, 2024_ The number of young part-time workers working fewer than 15 hours a week reached a record 450,000 last month in South Korea. This 17% increase over the previous year is due to the difficulty of small business owners in support staff costs, leading them to fragment working hours to avoid paying benefits. Most of these workers do not have access to paid holidays, severance pay or social insurance, worsening the quality of youth employment. According to the analysis of data from the National Statistics Office, the situation is aggravated by the increase in the minimum wage and the stagnation of the internal market. The newspaper 동아일보 reports it. Experts warn that this trend could have long-term negative effects on the human capital and future earnings of young workers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
funzionamento working The number of young small
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza