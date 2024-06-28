South Korea: Increase in young part-time workers working under 15 hours per week

June 27, 2024_ The number of young part-time workers working fewer than 15 hours a week reached a record 450,000 last month in South Korea. This 17% increase over the previous year is due to the difficulty of small business owners in support staff costs, leading them to fragment working hours to avoid paying benefits. Most of these workers do not have access to paid holidays, severance pay or social insurance, worsening the quality of youth employment. According to the analysis of data from the National Statistics Office, the situation is aggravated by the increase in the minimum wage and the stagnation of the internal market. The newspaper 동아일보 reports it. Experts warn that this trend could have long-term negative effects on the human capital and future earnings of young workers.