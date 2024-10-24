South Korea: Industrial Electricity Tariffs to Increase by 9.7% from October 24, 2024

October 23, 2024_ Starting October 24, 2024, electricity tariffs for industry in South Korea will increase by an average of 9.7%. Tariffs for households and small businesses will remain frozen, while tariffs for small and medium-sized businesses will increase by 5.2%. The decision was announced by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), led by CEO Kim Dong-cheol, to reflect rising costs and promote more efficient energy consumption. Kim stressed that the increase is necessary to support the expansion of electricity infrastructure and maintenance of facilities due to accumulated financial losses. The news was reported by Metro 경제. KEPCO is the main utility in South Korea, responsible for managing and distributing electricity in the country.