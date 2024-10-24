Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Industrial Electricity Tariffs to Increase by 9.7% from October 24, 2024

October 23, 2024_ Starting October 24, 2024, electricity tariffs for industry in South Korea will increase by an average of 9.7%. Tariffs for...

South Korea: Industrial Electricity Tariffs to Increase by 9.7% from October 24, 2024
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Starting October 24, 2024, electricity tariffs for industry in South Korea will increase by an average of 9.7%. Tariffs for households and small businesses will remain frozen, while tariffs for small and medium-sized businesses will increase by 5.2%. The decision was announced by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), led by CEO Kim Dong-cheol, to reflect rising costs and promote more efficient energy consumption. Kim stressed that the increase is necessary to support the expansion of electricity infrastructure and maintenance of facilities due to accumulated financial losses. The news was reported by Metro 경제. KEPCO is the main utility in South Korea, responsible for managing and distributing electricity in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stressed that utility società multiservizi is the main utility
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza