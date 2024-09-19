Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
South Korea: Instagram introduces protection measures for minors
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Instagram has announced new security measures to protect minors by automatically switching their accounts to private mode. This decision comes in response to growing legislative pressure globally to limit young people's use of social media. The new settings will only allow minors to receive messages from people they are already connected to and will give parents more controls over their use of the app. The changes will be implemented in several countries, including South Korea, starting in January 2025, as reported by 매일경제. The measures were adopted amid growing concerns about the mental health of young users and the need for stricter regulations on online content.

