Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:17
South Korea: Intel, Samsung in talks for semiconductor alliance

October 21, 2024_ American semiconductor giant Intel has started talks with Samsung Electronics to form a chip manufacturing alliance. This move...

South Korea: Intel, Samsung in talks for semiconductor alliance
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ American semiconductor giant Intel has started talks with Samsung Electronics to form a chip manufacturing alliance. This move comes amid growing monopoly by market leader TSMC and could be an opportunity for both companies to strengthen their position. Recently, a senior Intel executive requested a meeting with Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-Yong to discuss possible collaboration in the semiconductor industry. According to 매일경제, the alliance could include technology exchanges and sharing of manufacturing facilities. Both companies have manufacturing facilities in different countries, which could facilitate strategic cooperation in an increasingly competitive market.

