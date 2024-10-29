Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
12:52
South Korea: Inter-Korean Tensions Rise Over Propaganda Leaflets

October 28, 2024_ Tensions between North and South Korea escalate over propaganda leaflets, with North Korea threatening to use drones to disperse...

South Korea: Inter-Korean Tensions Rise Over Propaganda Leaflets
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Tensions between North and South Korea escalate over propaganda leaflets, with North Korea threatening to use drones to disperse leaflets over Seoul. Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, sarcastically commented on the situation, referring to a possible drone spreading leaflets against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. South Korea responded by saying it cannot confirm North Korea's claims of drones being sent into its territory, The Korea Times reported. This episode marks a further deterioration in relations between the two Koreas, with North Korea recently using balloons to drop leaflets critical of the South Korean government.

