South Korea: Interest in Italian wine is growing thanks to WAKEY International

3 July 2024_ Interest in wine in South Korea is constantly increasing, with a particular appreciation for Italian wines. This trend has been accentuated by the pandemic, which has seen an increase in the consumption of imported alcohol such as wine, vodka and whisky. Han Woo, CEO of WAKEY International, shared how his stay in Florence, Italy, brought him closer to wine culture. His experience in Italy inspired him to open a wine gallery-café in Busan, thus promoting the culture of Italian wine in South Korea. This was reported by mdjournal.kr. Han Woo's initiative aims to make wine a familiar and appreciated element in the daily lives of Koreans, similar to how it is experienced in Italy.