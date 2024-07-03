Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Interest in Italian wine is growing thanks to WAKEY International

3 July 2024_ Interest in wine in South Korea is constantly increasing, with a particular appreciation for Italian wines. This trend has been...

South Korea: Interest in Italian wine is growing thanks to WAKEY International
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

3 July 2024_ Interest in wine in South Korea is constantly increasing, with a particular appreciation for Italian wines. This trend has been accentuated by the pandemic, which has seen an increase in the consumption of imported alcohol such as wine, vodka and whisky. Han Woo, CEO of WAKEY International, shared how his stay in Florence, Italy, brought him closer to wine culture. His experience in Italy inspired him to open a wine gallery-café in Busan, thus promoting the culture of Italian wine in South Korea. This was reported by mdjournal.kr. Han Woo's initiative aims to make wine a familiar and appreciated element in the daily lives of Koreans, similar to how it is experienced in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
shared how his stay Italia his experience istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza