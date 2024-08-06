Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Interest in luxury cruises with Costa Serena is growing

August 5, 2024_ The Italian cruise 'Costa Serena' is gaining popularity among young South Koreans, attracted by a luxurious and diverse travel...

06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 5, 2024_ The Italian cruise 'Costa Serena' is gaining popularity among young South Koreans, attracted by a luxurious and diverse travel experience. With a capacity for 3,780 passengers and a variety of onboard amenities, the ship offers a wide range of activities, from dining to spa. Hana Tour company plans to launch a new cruise package between Korea and Japan early next year, with reservations already open. The news was reported by yonhapmidas.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian travel experiences in South Korea. The 'Costa Serena' represents a unique opportunity to explore Italian culture through gastronomy and hospitality on board .

