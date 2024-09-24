Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Internal conflict in ruling party between Han Dong-hoon and Jang Ye-chan

September 23, 2024_ Jang Ye-chan, former youth chairman of the ruling party, accuses Han Dong-hoon of manipulating the media to favor his position.

South Korea: Internal conflict in ruling party between Han Dong-hoon and Jang Ye-chan
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Jang Ye-chan, former youth chairman of the ruling party, accuses Han Dong-hoon of manipulating the media to favor his position. Jang claims that favorable reports about Han, spread by some media, are exacerbating tensions within the party. Recently, Jang revealed that President Yoon Suk-yeol was furious over a false report regarding his nomination. The situation could further complicate the planned meeting between the president and party leaders, as reported by 경향신문. Jang also criticized Han's lack of a clear conservative identity, highlighting internal divisions that could affect the stability of the government.

