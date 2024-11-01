South Korea: International pressure grows to protect minority rights

October 31, 2024_ South Korea is under increasing international pressure to adopt laws that protect minority rights, as it is one of the few OECD countries without a comprehensive anti-discrimination law. Despite majority support, legislative proposals have been thwarted by conservative groups, particularly Christians, who fear that such laws could promote homosexuality. Recently, the United Nations Human Rights Council urged Korea to implement legislation that addresses discrimination in all its forms. The source of this information is The Korea Times. The lack of an adequate law has led to Korea being seen as lagging behind other Asian and Western countries in human rights.