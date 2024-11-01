Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: International pressure grows to protect minority rights

October 31, 2024_ South Korea is under increasing international pressure to adopt laws that protect minority rights, as it is one of the few OECD...

South Korea: International pressure grows to protect minority rights
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ South Korea is under increasing international pressure to adopt laws that protect minority rights, as it is one of the few OECD countries without a comprehensive anti-discrimination law. Despite majority support, legislative proposals have been thwarted by conservative groups, particularly Christians, who fear that such laws could promote homosexuality. Recently, the United Nations Human Rights Council urged Korea to implement legislation that addresses discrimination in all its forms. The source of this information is The Korea Times. The lack of an adequate law has led to Korea being seen as lagging behind other Asian and Western countries in human rights.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as it as it .it
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza