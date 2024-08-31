Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
South Korea: Investigation into alleged favoritism linked to former President Moon Jae-in

August 31, 2024_ South Korean prosecutors have conducted a surprise search of the home of Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, as...

31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ South Korean prosecutors have conducted a surprise search of the home of Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, as part of an investigation into alleged favoritism in the hiring of her former son-in-law at an airline. Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was called as a witness today to provide clarification on the matter. The investigation focuses on alleged corruption and favoritism, with Moon Jae-in's former son-in-law being hired without the necessary qualifications. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. The investigation comes amid tense political tensions, with opposition officials accusing the investigations of politicizing them.

