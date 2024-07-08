Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Investigation of former Democratic Party leaders for improper use of company cards

08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ The Suwon Prosecutor's Office served Lee Jae-myung, former leader of the Democratic Party of South Korea, and his wife Kim Hye-kyung with a summons for an investigation into the misuse of company cards. The accusation concerns the use of public funds for personal expenses during Lee's time as governor of Gyeonggi Province. The Democratic Party criticized the move, calling it a distraction from recent charges against prosecutors. The prosecutor's office said the investigation follows normal legal procedures and aims to clarify the allegations. 경향신문 reports that the investigation was launched after a complaint was filed with the Civil Rights and Corruption Commission. The investigation is seen as an attempt to cover up other ongoing political issues.

