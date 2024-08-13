South Korea: Investigations into Soldier Cha's Death Case, Yoon Seok-yeol's Communications Under Scrutiny

August 13, 2024_ The Anti-Corruption Commission has acquired communications records of President Yoon Seok-yeol in connection with the July 2023 death case of soldier Cha. This is the first time that the communications of the incumbent president have been examined in such an investigation, after the commission received a court order. The investigation focuses on any contacts between Yoon and other military officials around the time of Cha's death, raising questions about possible political pressure. The news was reported by 동아일보, highlighting a similar precedent in the case of Park Geun-hye, former president of South Korea, during the corruption scandal. The Anti-Corruption Commission is a government body that investigates crimes committed by public officials.