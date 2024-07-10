Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Investors flock to the US stock market

July 10, 2024_ Recently, South Korean investors are flocking to the US stock market, while East Asian stock markets show stagnant growth. The data...

South Korea: Investors flock to the US stock market
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ Recently, South Korean investors are flocking to the US stock market, while East Asian stock markets show stagnant growth. The data indicates a significant increase in South Korean investment in US stocks, with a particular focus on the technology and consumer sectors. Experts attribute this phenomenon to the weak performance of East Asian stock markets and the robust performance of the US market. The trend reflects a search for higher yields and greater confidence in the U.S. stock market. The news site 亚洲日报 reports it. This investment shift could have long-term implications for the South Korean economy and regional financial markets.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
market markets show stagnant growth stock market scorta
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza