South Korea: Investors flock to the US stock market

July 10, 2024_ Recently, South Korean investors are flocking to the US stock market, while East Asian stock markets show stagnant growth. The data indicates a significant increase in South Korean investment in US stocks, with a particular focus on the technology and consumer sectors. Experts attribute this phenomenon to the weak performance of East Asian stock markets and the robust performance of the US market. The trend reflects a search for higher yields and greater confidence in the U.S. stock market. The news site 亚洲日报 reports it. This investment shift could have long-term implications for the South Korean economy and regional financial markets.