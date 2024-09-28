Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Iope and Moschino Pop-up Stores Celebrate Italianness and Pop Culture

September 28, 2024_ South Korea is hosting a series of pop-up stores that bring together the worlds of beauty and fashion, with a focus on Italian...

28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ South Korea is hosting a series of pop-up stores that bring together the worlds of beauty and fashion, with a focus on Italian style. Amorepacific's beauty brand Iope opened a pop-up store in Seoul dedicated to retinol, while Moschino, a well-known Italian fashion brand, is showcasing its fall collection at Lotte Department Store. In addition, a Pixar pop-up store in Myeongdong offers products inspired by the famous animated films, creating a festive and engaging atmosphere. These initiatives demonstrate how Italian culture and design continue to influence the South Korean market, as reported by newsis.com. The pop-up stores not only offer exclusive products, but also interactive experiences that attract a diverse audience, highlighting the importance of creativity and innovation in retail.

