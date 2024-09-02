South Korea: 'Italia at Frieze Seoul' celebrates Italian women's art

September 02, 2024_ The exhibition 'Italia at Frieze Seoul', organized by the Embassy and the Italian Cultural Center in South Korea, will take place on September 3, 2024, at the residence of the Italian Ambassador. The event celebrates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and South Korea, presenting works by Italian female artists who have influenced modern and contemporary art. Among the works exhibited are those of Carla Accardi and Marinella Senatore, who highlight the unique contribution of women in Italian art. The news is reported by discoverynews.kr. This event represents an important opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and South Korea, promoting the visibility of Italian female artists on the international scene.