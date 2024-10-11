Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Italian Ambassador Attends Ulsan Mountain Film Festival

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ Italian Ambassador to South Korea Emilia Gatto recently attended the Ulsan International Mountain Film Festival, representing Italy. During the event, she had the opportunity to meet famous Italian mountaineer Alex Bellini, known for his extreme adventures. Italy, with its iconic mountains such as the Dolomites, is a country rich in stories of exploration and adventure, attracting over a million Korean tourists each year. The news was reported by hankyung.com, highlighting the growing interest in mountain tourism in Italy. The ambassador expressed her desire to further promote the beauty of Italy in Korea, highlighting the cultural ties between the two countries.

