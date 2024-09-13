South Korea: Italian Art in the Spotlight at Frieze Seoul 2024

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
September 12, 2024_ The Italian Embassy in South Korea celebrated Italian contemporary art during Frieze Seoul 2024, a major art fair that drew...

13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ The Italian Embassy in South Korea celebrated Italian contemporary art during Frieze Seoul 2024, a major art fair that drew attention to the bond between the two countries. The event 'Italy at Frieze Seoul' presented works by six Italian women artists, highlighting the contribution of women in art, with a special focus on Artemisia Gentileschi, a key figure of the Baroque. On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Korea, works by Gentileschi and Caravaggio will be exhibited in Korea in November. The news was reported by hankyung.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Korean art scene. This event represents a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and South Korea.

