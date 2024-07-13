Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Italian Barbera wine conquers the South Korean market

South Korea: Italian Barbera wine conquers the South Korean market
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ The famous Italian wine producer Scarpa has launched its renowned Barbera wines in South Korea. The winery, with a 125-year history, is famous for its Barbera d'Asti and Barbera del Monferrato Superiore, which compete in quality with the best-known Barolo and Barbaresco. Scarpa CEO Davide Champion presented the wines at an event in Seoul, highlighting the versatility and quality of Barbera. The wines are distributed in South Korea by Ethica Wines and are available at the Le Côpan wine bar in Cheongdam-dong. M.segye.com reports it. The initiative aims to raise awareness of high-quality Italian wines in the South Korean market, promoting Italian wine culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
