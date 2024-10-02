South Korea: Italian brand Canali makes inroads into local market

October 1, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Canali, specializing in menswear, is increasing its visibility in South Korea. Following its launch this year, the brand has opened pop-up stores at major shopping malls in Seoul, such as Hyundai Main Store and Galleria Apgujeong. Canali has adapted its offering to the Korean market, with a casual line that represents 70% of its collection, including items in fine Italian leather and cashmere. In addition, the brand will introduce an exclusive golf collection and a 90th anniversary line, reinterpreting its classics. The news was reported by apparelnews.co.kr. Canali, known for its elegance and quality, continues to expand its international presence, bringing its Italian style to new lands.