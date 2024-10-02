Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Italian brand Canali makes inroads into local market

October 1, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Canali, specializing in menswear, is increasing its visibility in South Korea. Following its launch this year,...

South Korea: Italian brand Canali makes inroads into local market
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Canali, specializing in menswear, is increasing its visibility in South Korea. Following its launch this year, the brand has opened pop-up stores at major shopping malls in Seoul, such as Hyundai Main Store and Galleria Apgujeong. Canali has adapted its offering to the Korean market, with a casual line that represents 70% of its collection, including items in fine Italian leather and cashmere. In addition, the brand will introduce an exclusive golf collection and a 90th anniversary line, reinterpreting its classics. The news was reported by apparelnews.co.kr. Canali, known for its elegance and quality, continues to expand its international presence, bringing its Italian style to new lands.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand Canali griffe brand Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza