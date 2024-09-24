South Korea: Italian brand Canali opens in Seoul

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ On September 24, 2024, an opening event for Italian luxury brand Canali was held at the flagship store of Hyundai Department Store in Apgujeong, Seoul. The event was attended by local celebrities such as actor Park Hae-soo and SHINee member Onew, who posed for photographers. Canali, known for its elegant and refined men's style, represents the excellence of Italian fashion and its opening in South Korea marks an important step for the brand in the Asian market. The news was reported by newsinstar.com. The store opening offers Korean customers the opportunity to discover Italian craftsmanship and design, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and South Korea.

