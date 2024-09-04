South Korea: Italian brand Colman collaborates with illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli for a special event

September 4, 2024_ Last week, a special event was held in Seoul to celebrate the collaboration between Italian brand Colman and illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli. During the event, attendees were able to discover Colman's organic feminine hygiene products, known for using 100% organic cotton, and take part in an interactive class on the benefits of these products. The new line, featuring a new and colorful packaging, was designed to promote women's health and well-being. The event took place at High Street Italia, a store that offers a selection of Italian products, as reported by blog.naver.com. In addition, visitors were able to enjoy delicious Italian dishes, such as pizza and gelato, making the experience even more authentic.