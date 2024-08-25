Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Italian brand Crash Baggage conquers the summer market
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
August 24, 2024_ Italian luggage brand Crash Baggage is enjoying great success in South Korea thanks to its distinctive design and bright colors, which are especially popular during the summer season. The brand's popularity has also increased thanks to collaborations with entertainment programs and positive reviews on travel platforms. Among the flagship products, an innovative 32-inch upright trolley stands out, which has contributed significantly to sales. In addition, the brand plans to present new collections and participate in a major trade fair in Hong Kong, marking a crucial step in its global expansion strategy, as reported by newstap.co.kr. Crash Baggage continues to expand its international presence, combining Italian design and functionality to attract travelers from all over the world.

