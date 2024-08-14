Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Italian brand Damiani opens new store in Myeongdong
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ Prestigious Italian jewelry brand Damiani will open a new store at Shinsegae Duty Free in Myeongdong, Seoul, in October. This will be Damiani's third store in a Korean duty free, following the openings at Lotte Duty Free Main and Lotte Duty Free World Tower. The growing popularity of luxury jewelry in South Korea, amid inflation and polarized consumption, has driven the expansion of high-end brands such as Damiani. In 2023, Damiani Korea recorded a 4.2% increase in sales, reaching 815 billion won. The news was reported by newsis.com. The store opening represents a major opportunity for the Italian brand to consolidate its presence in the Asian market.

