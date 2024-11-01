South Korea: Italian brand FOPE conquers local celebrities

October 31, 2024_ Italian jewelry brand FOPE is gaining popularity among South Korean celebrities for its iconic and innovative accessories designs. Founded in 1929 in Vicenza, FOPE recently opened a second store in Seoul, attracting attention for its patented 'Flex'it' technology that offers unique elegance. Celebrities such as Chae Jung-an and Lee Si-young have chosen FOPE for their looks, highlighting collections such as Essential and Aria. The news was reported by daum.net, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the South Korean scene. FOPE continues to expand its international presence, bringing Italian craftsmanship to the heart of South Korea.