South Korea: Italian brand Tenuta Sant'Ilario launches its olive oil in Seoul

October 17, 2024_ 130-year-old Italian olive oil brand Tenuta Sant'Ilario will open a pop-up store from October 18 to 24 at Galleria Department Store in Apgujeong, marking its debut in South Korea. The brand, which originates from the Pineto region of Abruzzo, is known for producing high-quality extra virgin olive oil that is popular in the European market. News of the launch has generated a lot of interest, with the brand already present in various luxury retail outlets in Korea, such as Ananti Resort and Lotte Department Store. A spokesperson for Tenuta Sant'Ilario expressed excitement for the opportunity to introduce their olive oil to Korean consumers, emphasizing the importance of quality and tradition. The source of this news is donga.com. The pop-up store will feature special events and social media promotions to engage visitors.