South Korea: Italian brand THE SIENA launches pop-up store in Seoul

August 12, 2024_ Italian premium golfwear brand THE SIENA has opened a pop-up store at the Modern Department Store Trade Center in Seoul. The initiative showcases the 24FW collection, inspired by the beauty of Tuscany, which combines classic and sporty elements in an innovative design. The pop-up store, which will operate for about a month, offers customers the chance to receive free gifts and stays at THE SIENA resort in Jeju, based on their purchases. The news was reported by apparelnews.co.kr. THE SIENA has already seen success with a previous pop-up store in Gangnam and plans to expand its presence to other locations in South Korea.