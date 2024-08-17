Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Italian brand 'The Siena Life' opens new store in Busan

August 16, 2024_ Italian luxury brand 'The Siena Life', launched by Siena Group, will open a new store on the sixth floor of Shinsegae Shopping Mall...

17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ Italian luxury brand 'The Siena Life', launched by Siena Group, will open a new store on the sixth floor of Shinsegae Shopping Mall in Busan on August 20, 2024. To mark the opening, special events will be held on August 22 and 23, including an autograph session with famous South Korean golfer Inbee Park, the brand's ambassador. The 24FW collection, inspired by Tuscany, combines elegance and functionality, presenting high-quality golf apparel. The news was reported by wowtv.co.kr, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in South Korea. The store will also host art events, allowing customers to enjoy a unique shopping experience that combines fashion and art.

