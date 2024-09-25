South Korea: Italian brand Toncelli launches its kitchen line in 2025

September 25, 2024_ High-end Italian kitchen brand Toncelli announces its launch in South Korea scheduled for 2025. Founded in Tuscany, the brand is known for its attention to detail and use of high-quality materials, all certified by the Italian eco-friendly project 'Green Home Project'. Toncelli stands out for its personalized and minimalist design, which reflects the elegance and warm sophistication typical of Made in Italy. The brand's history and innovation come together to offer a product that adapts to modern needs, while maintaining its identity. The news was reported by allurekorea.com. Toncelli's arrival in South Korea represents an important opportunity for the local market to get closer to high-quality Italian design.