Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Italian brand Toncelli returns to the Korean market in 2025

19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ Italian high-end brand Toncelli has announced its return to South Korea in the second half of 2025. Founded in 1960 in Pisa, Tuscany, Toncelli is known for its handcrafted kitchen cabinets, made using traditional methods and minimalist designs that reflect Italian elegance. Creative Director Lorenzo Toncelli said the company will transform into a luxury home brand, expanding its offerings beyond kitchen cabinets. The news was reported by goodkyung.com, highlighting the importance of Italian design in the Korean market. Toncelli, with its artisanal roots and commitment to quality, is an example of how Italy continues to influence the global design industry.

