South Korea: Italian brand Toncelli returns to the market with a new portfolio

November 11, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Toncelli, specializing in high-end furniture and kitchens, plans to relaunch its business in South Korea in the second half of 2025. With a history of 64 years, Toncelli stands out for its use of fine materials and attention to design, combining traditional craftsmanship and innovation. The new collection promises to maintain the identity and quality that have made the brand famous, using only eco-friendly materials certified by the Italian 'Green Home Project'. The news was reported by blog.naver.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design in the South Korean market. Toncelli represents an example of how Italian art and craftsmanship can influence and enrich the international design scene.