South Korea: Italian chef brings the flavors of Naples to Jeju

Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ Celebrity chef Luigi Troise, originally from Naples and with experience in a two-Michelin star restaurant, has introduced new Italian dishes at the Jeju Dream Tower Resort. Using local ingredients like Jeju black pork and Hanrabong mandarin, Troise has created a menu that blends Italian tradition and Korean flavors. Among the dishes offered, the 'Jeju black pork Milanese' and the 'White Bolognese' stand out. According to g-enews.com, the 'Café 8' restaurant has become a popular destination for tourists thanks to its culinary offering and panoramic view. The restaurant is open every day with variable hours.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
two Michelin star restaurant stand out restaurant ristorante
