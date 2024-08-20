Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Italian Chef Presents Gourmet Truffle Dishes in Jeju

August 20, 2024_ Grand Hyatt Jeju recently introduced a new Italian menu created by Chef Luigi Troise, known for his experience at the...

20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 20, 2024_ Grand Hyatt Jeju recently introduced a new Italian menu created by Chef Luigi Troise, known for his experience at the Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890 restaurant in Naples. The menu includes seven gourmet dishes that use the prized black winter truffle, considered one of the three culinary delights of the world. Specialties include beef carpaccio, homemade chicken ravioli, and a refined truffle pizza, all prepared to offer a unique gastronomic experience. The news was reported by sportsseoul.com, highlighting the influence of Italian cuisine also in South Korea. Grand Hyatt Jeju continues to delight tourists with dishes that combine local ingredients and Italian culinary traditions.

