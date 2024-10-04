Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Italian Cinema Wins Over Korean Audiences at Busan International Film Festival

October 3, 2024_ The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened its doors, showcasing a selection of Italian films that are arousing great...

South Korea: Italian Cinema Wins Over Korean Audiences at Busan International Film Festival
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 3, 2024_ The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened its doors, showcasing a selection of Italian films that are arousing great interest among Korean audiences. The Italian Ambassador to South Korea, Emilia Gatto, emphasized the importance of cinema as a means to overcome linguistic and cultural barriers, highlighting the unifying power of film. Among the works on display are the short films of maestro Marco Bellocchio and the award-winning film 'Life is Beautiful' by Roberto Benigni, which represent the excellence of Italian cinema. The news is reported by hankyung.com. This festival offers a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and South Korea, allowing Korean cinephiles to discover the beauty and depth of Italian cinema.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
films that films film Italian Cinema Wins Over Korean Audiences at Busan International Film Festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza