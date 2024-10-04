South Korea: Italian Cinema Wins Over Korean Audiences at Busan International Film Festival

October 3, 2024_ The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened its doors, showcasing a selection of Italian films that are arousing great interest among Korean audiences. The Italian Ambassador to South Korea, Emilia Gatto, emphasized the importance of cinema as a means to overcome linguistic and cultural barriers, highlighting the unifying power of film. Among the works on display are the short films of maestro Marco Bellocchio and the award-winning film 'Life is Beautiful' by Roberto Benigni, which represent the excellence of Italian cinema. The news is reported by hankyung.com. This festival offers a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and South Korea, allowing Korean cinephiles to discover the beauty and depth of Italian cinema.