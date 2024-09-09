South Korea: Italian Coffee Brand Kimbo Expands Into Local Market

September 9, 2024_ Popular Italian coffee brand Kimbo, originally from Naples, has announced its expansion into the South Korean retail coffee market. Having built a fan base through B2B distribution, Kimbo aims to win over Korean consumers with its high-quality espresso. Kimbo's representative in Korea, Han Eun-ah, emphasized the brand's competitiveness despite the saturated local market. Kimbo only uses Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee beans, ensuring a high-quality and sustainable product, as reported by mk.co.kr. The company aims to introduce the true flavor of Neapolitan espresso, while also introducing new coffee combinations to appeal to a wider audience.