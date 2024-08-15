Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
12:45
South Korea: Italian Cooking Classes in Seoul to Celebrate Summer

South Korea: Italian Cooking Classes in Seoul to Celebrate Summer
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ A culinary event in Seoul brought Italian culture to the forefront, with cooking classes dedicated to typical dishes of Amalfi. Participants learned how to prepare ‘scialatielli al amalfitana’ and ‘limoncello granita’, using fresh ingredients such as chili pepper and limoncello. The initiative is part of the ‘Il sole di Positano’ event, which attracted around 210,000 visitors, tripling the average number of attendees. The news was reported by daum.net. This event not only promoted Italian gastronomy, but also helped strengthen cultural ties between Italy and South Korea.

