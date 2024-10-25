Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Italian Cuisine Week Approaches with Special Events

October 24, 2024_ The Italian Cuisine Week, organized by the Embassy of Italy in South Korea, will take place from November 18 to 24, 2024,...

South Korea: Italian Cuisine Week Approaches with Special Events
October 24, 2024_ The Italian Cuisine Week, organized by the Embassy of Italy in South Korea, will take place from November 18 to 24, 2024, celebrating the rich Italian gastronomic tradition. During this week, events such as cooking classes and seminars will be held, with the aim of promoting not only Italian but also Korean cuisine, creating a cultural bridge between the two countries. A special event will be the presence of the starred chef Cristina Bowerman, who will present traditional dishes from Puglia, making the initiative even more fascinating. The news was reported by hankyung.com. The Italian Cuisine Week represents an important opportunity to strengthen cultural and gastronomic ties between Italy and South Korea.

