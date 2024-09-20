South Korea: Italian Fashion Brand N21 Opens First Store in Seoul

September 20, 2024_ Italian fashion brand N21, founded by designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua, has opened its first official store in Seoul, at the Hyundai Department Store in Samseong-dong. N21 is known for its high-quality garments and innovative designs, representing the essence of Italian luxury fashion. The store, which opened in August, showcases the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, featuring a theme of 'Anarchic Glamour' that challenges the conventions of traditional fashion. The news was reported by joongang.co.kr, highlighting South Korea's interest in Italian design. N21 plans to expand its offerings with products exclusive to the Korean market, responding to local trends and the growing interest in luxury fashion.