South Korea: Italian Festival in Gyeonggi celebrates the Venice Carnival

July 5, 2024_ In South Korea, Gyeonggi-do hosts a festival celebrating the famous Venice Carnival. The event, which takes place in the Petite France & Italian Village thematic village, offers visitors a unique cultural experience with masks and costumes typical of the Venetian carnival. The festival, which runs until August 31, 2024, also includes educational and recreational activities for families and couples. The news is reported by sisunnews.co.kr. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian culture in South Korea, attracting tourists and enthusiasts of European traditions.