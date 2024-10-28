South Korea: Italian Football Legends Praise the Cuisine of 'Via Toledo' in Seoul

October 28, 2024_ Some of Italy's most famous footballers, including Alessandro Del Piero and Fabio Cannavaro, recently visited the restaurant 'Via Toledo' in Seoul, run by Korean chef Kwon Seong-jun, known for his Neapolitan cuisine. During their visit, the footballers enjoyed typical dishes such as pasta, truffle risotto and tiramisu, expressing great satisfaction with the quality of the food. Kwon explained the importance of fresh and high-quality ingredients, stressing his commitment to maintaining Italian culinary tradition. News of the Italian footballers' visit has generated considerable interest online, with the video reaching over 1.5 million views, as reported by newsis.com. This meeting represents a significant cultural exchange between Italy and South Korea, highlighting the appreciation for Italian cuisine around the world.