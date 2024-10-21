Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Italian Football Legends Visit 'Napoli Mafia' Restaurant in Seoul

October 20, 2024_ Some of the biggest names in Italian football, including Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and Leonardo Bonucci,...

South Korea: Italian Football Legends Visit 'Napoli Mafia' Restaurant in Seoul
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Some of the biggest names in Italian football, including Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and Leonardo Bonucci, visited the restaurant 'Napoli Mafia' in Seoul, run by the winner of the Korean 'MasterChef' program, Kwon Seong-jun. During their visit, the footballers shared moments of conviviality and signed shirts, expressing their affection for the restaurant and Italian cuisine. Kwon said he was excited and honored to cook for these football legends, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture. The event was held in conjunction with the '2024 Nexon Icon Match', a football tournament that saw the participation of world-famous former footballers, as reported by hankyung.com. The restaurant 'Napoli Mafia', which offers authentic Italian cuisine, is an example of how Italian food culture is also gaining popularity in South Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
food culture football Legends Visit Italian football
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza