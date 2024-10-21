South Korea: Italian Football Legends Visit 'Napoli Mafia' Restaurant in Seoul

October 20, 2024_ Some of the biggest names in Italian football, including Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and Leonardo Bonucci, visited the restaurant 'Napoli Mafia' in Seoul, run by the winner of the Korean 'MasterChef' program, Kwon Seong-jun. During their visit, the footballers shared moments of conviviality and signed shirts, expressing their affection for the restaurant and Italian cuisine. Kwon said he was excited and honored to cook for these football legends, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture. The event was held in conjunction with the '2024 Nexon Icon Match', a football tournament that saw the participation of world-famous former footballers, as reported by hankyung.com. The restaurant 'Napoli Mafia', which offers authentic Italian cuisine, is an example of how Italian food culture is also gaining popularity in South Korea.