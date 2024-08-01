South Korea: Italian gymnast Elisa Iorio stands out for a tattoo in Korean

31 July 2024_ The Italian gymnast Elisa Iorio attracted attention during the women's artistic gymnastics qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, thanks to a tattoo in Korean on her back. The tattoo features the phrase 'Beloved' in Korean, a message inspired by the album 'Love Yourself' by the famous South Korean musical group BTS. Iorio also shared his love for Korean culture on social media, using symbols and phrases related to BTS, such as the heart and the color purple, the group's symbol. The news sparked outpouring of support from BTS fans around the world, who expressed their pride in the Italian gymnast. The source of this news is donga.com. This episode highlights the growing cultural exchange between Italy and South Korea, combining sport and music.